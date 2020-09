Dana White’s Contender Series Season 5, Week 5 results and contract winners

Watch as Dana White announces the contract winners from week five of Dana White’s Contender Series Season 4.

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 4, Week 5 results

Melsik Baghdasaryan def. Dennis Buzukja by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Jimmy Flick def. Nate Smith by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:15, R3

Ronnie Lawrence def. Jose Johnson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

William Knight def. Cody Brundage by TKO at 2:23, R1

Tucker Lutz def. Chase Gibson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

(Video courtesy of UFC)