Dana White’s Contender Series Season 5, Week 5 fight card finalized

Las Vegas – The fourth season of the hit show Dana White’s Contender Series continues with Episode 5, featuring a lineup of rising athletes looking to make their dreams come true by impressing UFC President Dana White and earning a spot on the UFC roster.

The fifth episode of season four takes place on Tuesday, September 1 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, with all five bouts streaming exclusively on ESPN+ in the US.

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 4, Episode 5

Featherweight: Dennis Buzukja vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Flyweight: Jimmy Flick vs. Nate Smith

Bantamweight: Jose Johnson vs. Ronnie Lawrence

Light heavyweight: William Knight vs. Cody Brundage

Lightweight: Tucker Lutz vs. Chase Gibson

Dana White’s Contender Series Week 4 contract winners

(Video courtesy of UFC)