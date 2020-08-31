Dana White’s Contender Series Season 5, Week 5 fight card finalized

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 31, 2020
Las Vegas – The fourth season of the hit show Dana White’s Contender Series continues with Episode 5, featuring a lineup of rising athletes looking to make their dreams come true by impressing UFC President Dana White and earning a spot on the UFC roster.

The fifth episode of season four takes place on Tuesday, September 1 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, with all five bouts streaming exclusively on ESPN+ in the US.

ESPN+ is available through the ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com or the ESPN App on all major mobile and connected TV devices and platforms, including Amazon Fire, Apple, Android, Chromecast, PS4, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, X Box One and more. Fans can sign up for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, with no contract required.

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 4, Episode 5

  • Featherweight: Dennis Buzukja vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
  • Flyweight: Jimmy Flick vs. Nate Smith
  • Bantamweight: Jose Johnson vs. Ronnie Lawrence
  • Light heavyweight: William Knight vs. Cody Brundage
  • Lightweight: Tucker Lutz vs. Chase Gibson

(Video courtesy of UFC)

