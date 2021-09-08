Dana White’s Contender Series Season 5, Week 2 Results: Five More UFC Contracts Awarded

Dana White’s Contender Series returned on Tuesday with the second event of the fifth season of fight cards that feed talent to the UFC roster.

Like last week, five fighters who fought on Tuesday earned a spot on the UFC roster. Watch UFC president Dana White make the announcement of who fought their way to the UFC.

(Courtesy of UFC)

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 5, Wee 2 Results: