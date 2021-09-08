HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredFormer UFC Champion Anderson Silva open to boxing Jake or Logan Paul

featuredDarren Till reportedly tore his ACL 10 weeks before loss to Derek Brunson

Nate Diaz UFC 244 post-fight press conference

featuredNate Diaz weighs in on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s controversial ring girl comment

featuredDerek Brunson: “I’m doing all this work, I definitely want to be rewarded” | UFC Vegas 36 Video

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 5, Week 2 Results: Five More UFC Contracts Awarded

September 8, 2021
NoNo Comments

Dana White’s Contender Series returned on Tuesday with the second event of the fifth season of fight cards that feed talent to the UFC roster.

Like last week, five fighters who fought on Tuesday earned a spot on the UFC roster. Watch UFC president Dana White make the announcement of who fought their way to the UFC.

(Courtesy of UFC)

Sean O’Malley claps back at ‘not nice’ Paddy Pimblett following ‘bitch ass’ comment

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 5, Wee 2 Results:

  • Josh Quinlan def. Logan Urban by TKO (punches) at 0:47, R1
  • Chidi Njokuani def. Mario Sousa by TKO (elbows) at 1:35, R3
  • Saimon Oliveira def. José Alday by split decision (29–28, 28–29, 29–28)
  • Carlos Vergara def. Bruno Korea by TKO (knee to the body) at 0:41, R1
  • Chad Anheliger def. Muin Gafurov by split decision (29–28, 28–29, 29–28)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA