Dana White separates Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor v2

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 5, Week 1 Results: Five Fighters Awarded UFC Contracts

September 1, 2021
Dana White’s Contender Series returned on Tuesday with the first event of the fifth season of fight cards that feed talent to the UFC roster. For the first time in the series’ history, a fighter who lost was awarded a UFC contract.

Five fighters who fought on Tuesday earned a spot on the UFC roster. Watch UFC president Dana White make the announcement of who fought their way to the UFC.

(Courtesy of UFC)

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 5, Week 1 Results:

  • Azamat Murzakanov def. Matheus Scheffel by TKO at 3:00, Round 1
  • Joanderson Brito def. Diego Lopes by technical decision at 0:32, Round 3 due to eye poke (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Victor Altamirano def. Carlos Candelario by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • A.J. Fletcher def. Leonardo Damiani by KO (flying knee) at 2:24. Round 1

