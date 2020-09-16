HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White on Navid Afkari execution

featuredDana White addresses execution of Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari

Michelle Waterson kicks Angela Hill at UFC Vegas 10

featuredUFC Vegas 10 results: Michelle Waterson takes split-nod over Angela Hill in historic main event

Conor McGregor

featuredConor McGregor arrested, questioned over alleged ‘attempted sexual assault,’ strongly denies accusations

UFC Waterson vs Hill live results

featuredUFC Vegas 10: Waterson vs. Hill Live Results

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 4, Week 7 results and contract winners

September 16, 2020
NoNo Comments

Watch as Dana White announces the contract winners from week seven of Dana White’s Contender Series Season 4.

TRENDING > Dana White on Dustin Poirier: ‘He didn’t want to take (Tony Ferguson) fight.’

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 4, Week 7 results

  • Jordan Williams def. Gregory Rodrigues by TKO (punches) at 2:19 of Round 1
  • Collin Anglin def. Muhammad Naimov by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)
  • Michael Lombardo def. Korey Kuppe by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Danyelle Wolf def. Taneisha Tennant by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Kyle Driscoll def. Dinis Paiva by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

(Video courtesy of UFC)

Dana White addresses execution of Iranian champion wrestler

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA