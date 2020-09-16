Dana White’s Contender Series Season 4, Week 7 results and contract winners

Watch as Dana White announces the contract winners from week seven of Dana White’s Contender Series Season 4.
Dana White’s Contender Series Season 4, Week 7 results
- Jordan Williams def. Gregory Rodrigues by TKO (punches) at 2:19 of Round 1
- Collin Anglin def. Muhammad Naimov by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)
- Michael Lombardo def. Korey Kuppe by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Danyelle Wolf def. Taneisha Tennant by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Kyle Driscoll def. Dinis Paiva by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
(Video courtesy of UFC)
