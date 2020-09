Dana White’s Contender Series Season 4, Week 6 results and contract winners

Watch as Dana White announces the contract winners from week six of Dana White’s Contender Series Season 4.

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 4, Week 6 results

Tafon Nchukwi def. Al Matavao by knockout (head kick) at 2:01, R2

Sherrard Blackledge def. Cameron Church by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Phil Hawes def. Khadzhi Bestaev by TKO at 1:18, R1

Drako Rodriguez def. Mana Martinez by technical submission (triangle choke) at 2:22, R1

Aliaskhab Khizriev def. Henrique Shiguemoto by submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:50, R1

Dana White’s Contender Series Winners | DWCS Season 4, Episode 6

