Dana White’s Contender Series Season 4, Week 6 fight card finalized

Las Vegas – The fourth season of the hit show Dana White’s Contender Series continues with Episode 6, featuring a lineup of rising athletes looking to make their dreams come true by impressing UFC President Dana White and earning a spot on the UFC roster.

The sixth episode of season four takes place on Tuesday, September 8 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, with all five bouts streaming exclusively on ESPN+ in the US.

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 4, Episode 6

Light heavyweight: Tafon Nchukwi vs. Al Matavao

Lightweight: Cameron Church vs. Sherrard Blackledge

Middleweight: Phillips Hawes vs. Khadzhimurat Bestaev

Bantamweight: Mana Martinez vs. Drako Rodriguez

Middleweight: Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Henrique Shiguemoto

Dana White’s Contender Series 2020: Week 6 face-offs

(Video courtesy of MMA Junkie)

Dana White’s Contender Series Week 5 contract winners

(Video courtesy of UFC)