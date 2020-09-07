HOT OFF THE WIRE
Nick Diaz following his UFC debut

featuredNick Diaz reportedly set fort early 2021 UFC return

featuredAlistair Overeem batters Augusto Sakai in UFC Vegas 9 main event

UFC Overeem vs Sakai live results

featuredUFC Vegas 9: Overeem vs. Sakai Live Results

UFC Vegas 10 Waterson vs Hill fight poster

featuredMichelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill elevated to UFC Vegas 10 main event, increased to five rounds

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 4, Week 6 fight card finalized

September 7, 2020
NoNo Comments

Las Vegas – The fourth season of the hit show Dana White’s Contender Series continues with Episode 6, featuring a lineup of rising athletes looking to make their dreams come true by impressing UFC President Dana White and earning a spot on the UFC roster.

The sixth episode of season four takes place on Tuesday, September 8 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, with all five bouts streaming exclusively on ESPN+ in the US.

ESPN+ is available through the ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com or the ESPN App on all major mobile and connected TV devices and platforms, including Amazon Fire, Apple, Android, Chromecast, PS4, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, X Box One and more. Fans can sign up for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, with no contract required.

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 4, Episode 6

  • Light heavyweight: Tafon Nchukwi vs. Al Matavao
  • Lightweight: Cameron Church vs. Sherrard Blackledge
  • Middleweight: Phillips Hawes vs. Khadzhimurat Bestaev
  • Bantamweight: Mana Martinez vs. Drako Rodriguez
  • Middleweight: Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Henrique Shiguemoto

TRENDING > Dana White One-on-One: Conor McGregor-type opportunities; turning 2020 into gold

Dana White’s Contender Series 2020: Week 6 face-offs

(Video courtesy of MMA Junkie)

Dana White’s Contender Series Week 5 contract winners

(Video courtesy of UFC)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA