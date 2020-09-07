Dana White’s Contender Series Season 4, Week 6 fight card finalized

Las Vegas – The fourth season of the hit show Dana White’s Contender Series continues with Episode 6, featuring a lineup of rising athletes looking to make their dreams come true by impressing UFC President Dana White and earning a spot on the UFC roster.
The sixth episode of season four takes place on Tuesday, September 8 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, with all five bouts streaming exclusively on ESPN+ in the US.
Dana White’s Contender Series Season 4, Episode 6
- Light heavyweight: Tafon Nchukwi vs. Al Matavao
- Lightweight: Cameron Church vs. Sherrard Blackledge
- Middleweight: Phillips Hawes vs. Khadzhimurat Bestaev
- Bantamweight: Mana Martinez vs. Drako Rodriguez
- Middleweight: Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Henrique Shiguemoto
Dana White’s Contender Series 2020: Week 6 face-offs
(Video courtesy of MMA Junkie)
Dana White’s Contender Series Week 5 contract winners
(Video courtesy of UFC)