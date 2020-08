Dana White’s Contender Series Season 4, Week 4 results and contract winners

Watch as Dana White announces the contract winners from week four of Dana White’s Contender Series Season 4.

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 4, Week 4 results

Jamie Pickett def. Jhonoven Pati via TKO (punches) at 0:33, R2

Rafael Alves def. Alejandro Flores via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:55, R2

Jeffrey Molina def. Jacob Silva via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Anthony Romero def. Mike Breeden via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-28)

Collin Huckbody def. Kyron Bowen via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 1:28, R1

(Video courtesy of UFC)