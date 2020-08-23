Dana White’s Contender Series Season 4, Week 4 fight card finalized

Las Vegas – The fourth season of the hit show Dana White’s Contender Series continues with Episode 4, featuring a lineup of rising athletes looking to make their dreams come true by impressing UFC President Dana White and earning a spot on the UFC roster.

The third episode of season four takes place on Tuesday, August 25 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, with all five bouts streaming exclusively on ESPN+ in the US.

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 4, Episode 4

Middleweight: Jhonoven Pati vs. Jamie Pickett

Featherweight: Rafael Alves vs. Alejandro Flores

Flyweight: Jacob Silva vs. Jeffrey Molina

Lightweight: Mike Breeden vs. Anthony Romero

Middleweight: Kryon Bowen vs. Collin Huckbody

Dana White’s Contender Series Week 3 contract winners

(Video courtesy of UFC)