Dana White’s Contender Series Season 4, Week 4 fight card finalized

August 23, 2020
Las Vegas – The fourth season of the hit show Dana White’s Contender Series continues with Episode 4, featuring a lineup of rising athletes looking to make their dreams come true by impressing UFC President Dana White and earning a spot on the UFC roster.

The third episode of season four takes place on Tuesday, August 25 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, with all five bouts streaming exclusively on ESPN+ in the US.

ESPN+ is available through the ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com or the ESPN App on all major mobile and connected TV devices and platforms, including Amazon Fire, Apple, Android, Chromecast, PS4, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, X Box One and more. Fans can sign up for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, with no contract required.

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 4, Episode 4

  • Middleweight: Jhonoven Pati vs. Jamie Pickett
  • Featherweight: Rafael Alves vs. Alejandro Flores
  • Flyweight: Jacob Silva vs. Jeffrey Molina
  • Lightweight: Mike Breeden vs. Anthony Romero
  • Middleweight: Kryon Bowen vs. Collin Huckbody

Dana White’s Contender Series Week 3 contract winners

(Video courtesy of UFC)

