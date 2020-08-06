Dana White’s Contender Series Season 4, Week 2 fight card finalized

Las Vegas – The fourth season of the hit show Dana White’s Contender Series continues with Episode 2, featuring a lineup of rising athletes looking to make their dreams come true by impressing UFC President Dana White and earning a spot on the UFC roster.

The second episode of season four takes place on Tuesday, August 11 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, with all five bouts streaming exclusively on ESPN+ in the US.

ESPN+ is available through the ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com or the ESPN App on all major mobile and connected TV devices and platforms, including Amazon Fire, Apple, Android, Chromecast, PS4, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, X Box One and more. Fans can sign up for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, with no contract required.

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 4, Episode 2

Middleweight: Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Joe Pyfer

Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Joe Pyfer Bantamweight: Adrian Yanez vs. Brady Huang

Adrian Yanez vs. Brady Huang Women’s Strawweight: Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Cory McKenna

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Cory McKenna Featherweight: TJ Laramie vs. Daniel Swain

TJ Laramie vs. Daniel Swain Middleweight: Anthony Adams vs. Impa Kasanganay

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 4 trailer

(Video courtesy of UFC)