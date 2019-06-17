Dana White’s Contender Series, Season 3 launches Tuesday on ESPN+

The third season of Dana White’s Contender Series will debut on its new home, ESPN+, on June 18 at 8 p.m ET. The bouts air live from the brand new, state of the art UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dana White’s Contender Series introduces some of UFC’s top prospects from around the world in a ten-episode season, with new episodes every Tuesday evening on the leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service. The series has launched UFC careers for athletes including Sean O’Malley, Greg Hardy and Maycee Barber. Showcasing five bouts in each episode, prospects will compete for the chance to earn a contract with UFC.

Dana White’s Contender Series on ESPN+, Episode One Fights:

Heavyweight Bout – Alton Meeks vs. Yorgan De Castro

Featherweight Bout – Bill Algeo vs. Brendan Loughnane

Women’s Strawweight Bout – Hannah Goldy vs. Kali Robbins

Welterweight Bout – Brok Weaver vs. Leon Shahbazyan

Middleweight Bout – Punahele Soriano vs. Jamie Pickett

Dana White’s Contender Series, Season 3 Promo Video

(Courtesy of UFC)