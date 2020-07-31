Dana White’s Contender Series fourth season begins August 4

Las Vegas – The hit show Dana White’s Contender Series officially returns for its fourth season featuring a lineup of new and returning athletes looking for their chance to impress Dana White and make their UFC dreams come true by competing to earn a spot on the UFC roster.

Season four is scheduled for 10 Tuesday night episodes, with the first taking place on Tuesday, August 4 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, with all five bouts streaming exclusively on ESPN+.

ESPN+ is available through the ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com or the ESPN App on all major mobile and connected TV devices and platforms, including Amazon Fire, Apple, Android, Chromecast, PS4, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, X Box One and more. Fans can sign up for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, with no contract required.

Over its past three seasons, Dana White’s Contender Series has introduced some of UFC’s top prospects from around the world, including launching the UFC careers for such athletes as Sean O’Malley, Edmen Shahbazyan, Dan Ige, Maycee Barber, Sodiq Yusuff and more. To this day, eight Dana White’s Contender Series alums have competed in UFC main or co-main events and 16 signees are currently in the top 15 of their respective divisions, making it one of the most successful talent-discovery shows in UFC history.

To support your coverage, please find the download link to the season four sizzle reel here. In addition, please find the download link for the season four athlete feature here, which highlights some of the participating athletes, their backgrounds and what competing on Dana White’s Contender Series means to them.

Bouts included in the first episode of season 4:

Light heavyweight: Ty Flores vs. Dustin Jacoby

Lightweight: Uros Medic vs. Mikey Gonzalez

Flyweight: Luis Rodriguez vs. Jerome Rivera

Lightweight: Jordan Leavitt vs. Luke Flores

TRENDING > Jerome Rivera expecting a good night for him at Dana White’s Contender Series Week 1

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 4 trailer

(Video courtesy of UFC)