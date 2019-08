Dana White’s Contender Series 2019 (Season 3) results and contract winners

Check out the full results from Dana White’s Contender Series 2019, the show’s third season. Follow along as we update each week’s results and contract winners.

Dana White’s Contender Series 2019, Week 10

Dana White’s Contender Series 2019, Week 10 Results

Middleweight: Duško Todorović vs. Teddy Ash

Middleweight: Kailan Hill vs. Impa Kasanganay

Lightweight: Peter Barrett def. Sang Hoon Yoo by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Heavyweight: Ben Sosoli vs. Dustin Joynson ended in no-contest (eye poke) at 2:08, R1

Featherweight: T.J. Brown def. Dylan Lockard by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 2:59, R3

Dana White’s Contender Series 2019, Week 9

Dana White’s Contender Series 2019, Week 9 Results

Welterweight: Philip Rowe def. Leon Shahbazyan by TKO (punches) at 0:16, R3

Light Heavyweight: Jamal Pogues def. Marcos Brigagao by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Catchweight (139 pounds): Steve Garcia def. Desmond Torres by TKO (punches) at 4:35, R1

Women’s Strawweight: Mallory Martin def. Micol di Segni by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Bantamweight: Ricky Steele def. Phil Caracappa by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Dana White’s Contender Series 2019, Week 9 UFC Contract Winners

Philip Rowe

Dana White’s Contender Series 2019, Week 8

Dana White’s Contender Series 2019, Week 8 Results

Light Heavyweight: William Knight def. Herdem Alacabek by TKO (punches) at 4:34, R3

Welterweight: Brok Weaver def. Devin Smyth by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Women’s Bantamweight: Sarah Alpar def. Shanna Young by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:55, R2

Bantamweight: Tony Gravely def. Ray Rodriguez by TKO (punches) at 2:16 R3

Light Heavyweight: Julius Anglickas def. Karl Reed by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:25, R3

Dana White’s Contender Series 2019, Week 8 UFC Contract Winners

Brok Weaver

Sarah Alpar

Tony Gravely

William Knight was signed to a developmental contract

Dana White’s Contender Series 2019, Week 7

Dana White’s Contender Series 2019, Week 7 Results

Lightweight: Omar Morales def. Harvey Park by TKO (punches) at 1:06, R2

Women’s Flyweight: Lucrezia Ria def. Marilia Santos by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Featherweight: Herbert Burns def. Darrick Minner by submission (triangle choke) at 2:29, R1

Middleweight: André Muniz def. Taylor Johnson by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:46, R1

Bantamweight: Dwight Joseph def. Jay Perrin by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Dana White’s Contender Series 2019, Week 7 UFC Contract Winners

Omar Morales

Herbert Burns

André Muniz

Dana White’s Contender Series 2019, Week 6

Dana White’s Contender Series 2019, Week 6 Results

Light Heavyweight: Aleksa Camur def. Fabio Cherant by TKO (flying knee and punches) at 0:48, R2

Featherweight: Aalon Cruz def. Steven Nguyen by KO (flying knee) at 4:36, R3

Women’s Flyweight: Tracy Cortez def. Mariya Agapova by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-27)

Welterweight: Daniel Rodriguez def. Rico Farrington by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Heavyweight: Rodrigo Nascimento def. Michal Martínek by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:16, R1

Dana White’s Contender Series 2019, Week 6 UFC Contract Winners

Aleksa Camur

Aalon Cruz

Tracy Cortez

Rodrigo Nascimento

Dana White’s Contender Series 2019, Week 5

Dana White’s Contender Series 2019, Week 5 Results

Middleweight: Ramazan Kuramagomedov def. Jordan Williams by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Featherweight: Sean Woodson def. Terrance McKinney by KO (flying knee) at 1:49, R2

Lightweight: J.J. Okanovich def. Christian Lohsen by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Light Heavyweight: Jamahal Hill def. Alexander Poppeck by TKO (punches) at 4:29, R2

Featherweight: Billy Quarantillo def. Kamuela Kirk TKO (punches) at 0:22, R3

Dana White’s Contender Series 2019, Week 5 UFC Contract Winners

Sean Woodson

Jamahal Hill

Billy Quarantillo

Dana White’s Contender Series 2019, Week 4

Dana White’s Contender Series 2019, Week 4 Results

Middleweight: Antonio Arroyo def. Stephen Regman by submission (head and arm choke) at 3:31, R2

Bantamweight: Ode Osbourne def. Armando Villarreal by submission (armbar) at 4:39, R1

Heavyweight: Don’Tale Mayes def. Ricardo Prasel by TKO (punches) at 4:49, R1

Catchweight (152.5 pounds): Kevin Syler def. Lance Lawrence by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Middleweight: Brendan Allen def. Aaron Jeffery by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:23, R1

Dana White’s Contender Series 2019, Week 4 UFC Contract Winners

Antonio Arroyo

Ode Osbourne

Don’Tale Mayes

Brendan Allen

Dana White’s Contender Series 2019, Week 3

Dana White’s Contender Series 2019, Week 3 Results

Lightweight: Joseph Solecki def. Jesse Wallace by submission (guillotine choke) at 3:49, R1

Light Heavyweight: Antonio Trocoli def. Kenneth Bergh by submission (neck crank) at 3:57, R1

Bantamweight: Hunter Azure def. Chris Ocon by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Middleweight: Maki Pitolo def. Justin Sumter by TKO (punches) at 1:37, R1

Lightweight: Jonathan Pearce def. Jacob Rosales by TKO (punches) at 1:50, R3

Dana White’s Contender Series 2019, Week 3 UFC Contract Winners

Joseph Solecki

Antonio Trocoli

Hunter Azure

Maki Pitolo

Jonathan Pearce

Dana White’s Contender Series 2019, Week 2

Dana White’s Contender Series 2019, Week 2 Results

Light Heavyweight: Tony Johnson def. Alton Cunningham by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Featherweight: Justin Gonzales def. Zach Zane by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Middleweight: Kyle Daukaus def. Michael Lombardo by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 29-27)

Bantamweight: Miles Johns def. Richie Santiago by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Catchweight (178 pounds): Miguel Baeza def. Victor Reyna by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Dana White’s Contender Series 2019, Week 2 UFC Contract Winners

Miles Johns

Miguel Baeza

Dana White’s Contender Series 2019, Week 1

Dana White’s Contender Series 2019, Week 1 Results

Middleweight: Punahele Soriano def. Jamie Pickett by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Women’s Strawweight: Hannah Goldy def. Kali Robbins by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Featherweight: Brendan Loughnane def. Bill Algeo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Heavyweight: Yorgan De Castro def. Alton Meeks by TKO (leg kick and punches) at 4:45, R1

Dana White’s Contender Series 2019, Week 1 UFC Contract Winners