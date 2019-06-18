Dana White’s boxing plans: You’ve got to ‘break it and rebuild it’ (video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 18, 2019
UFC president Dana White has been teasing a move into promoting boxing in addition to mixed martial arts. Having recently doubled-down, saying he will make his boxing plans public following the UFC’s big summer events, the move is imminent.

In once again addressing boxing as he led journalists on a tour of the new UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, White tipped his hand toward his plans for boxing, saying that you’ve basically got to “break it and rebuild it” in order for boxing to regain the prominence it once enjoyed.

