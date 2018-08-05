Dana White: ‘You Tell Me if Everything is Alright with Nate Diaz’

The UFC used its 25th Anniversary Press Conference on Friday, in part, to announce the return of Nate Diaz to fight Dustin Poirier on Nov. 3 at UFC 230 in New York. They also used the press conference to announce Conor McGregor’s return to challenge undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov on Oct. 6 at UFC 229 in Las Vegas.

Diaz felt slighted by the way things went down and didn’t hold his tongue when it came to telling the world how he felt. He tweeted a message saying, “F— the UFC.” He also held court on the street after the press conference, talking about why he was so upset with company president Dana White and the UFC promotional machine, and threatening not to fight Poirier as had just been announced.

At the UFC 227 post-fight press conference, White was asked if everything with Diaz was alright. He simply laughed, and said, “You tell me if everything is alright with Nate Diaz,” before admitting that he has no plans to call him to discuss his complaints.