Dana White would like to see Shogun Rua retire after UFC 255 loss

Former light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua was stopped by Paul Craig in the second round of their rematch at UFC 255 on Saturday.

At 38 years old, Rua’s best fighting days are behind him. He’s no longer the Shogun that won the 2005 PRIDE Middleweight Grand Prix. He’s not the same Shogun that won the UFC title in 2010.

UFC president Dana White would like to see the legend hang up the gloves.

“I hope that tonight is his last night. I would like to see him retire,” White said during the UFC 255 Post-fight Press Conference.

Rua’s accomplished everything there is to accomplish in mixed martial arts. He’s been through wars. His UFC 139 battle against Dan Henderson was inducted in the UFC Hall of Fame Fight Wing.

White believes that it’s time for Rua to retire.

“Shogun didn’t look like Shogun to me tonight. Shogun looked old and looked like a shell of his former self tonight. I’d like to see him hang it up hopefully,” White said.

“I think he has two fights left on his deal, but I’d like to see him retire.”

