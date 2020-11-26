Dana White won’t UFC bring fans back to a half empty arena, not even Cowboys Stadium

UFC president Dana White has achieved a lot of first during 2020.

He was the first to get his fight promotion and in turn the sport back to a regular schedule. He was the first to find a way to safely put his athletes in a bubble where he could run fights in the U.S. or internationally.

White and the UFC have been first in a lot of ways, but one thing he resisted was being first to welcome a live crowd back into the arena.

There are some locals that have offered to allow a certain amount of fans into an arena for live sports. White, however, isn’t interested. He insists that he will not go back to welcoming fans to UFC events until he can pack the house to the rafters.

“I’ll go anywhere where I can sell out the whole arena. I’ll stay here at the Apex instead of going somewhere I can’t have a full crowd. “

