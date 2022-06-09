Dana White won’t be at UFC 275: Here’s why

It’s rare that UFC president Dana White skips a UFC pay-per-view, especially one with not just one, but two title fights on it. But the UFC head-honcho is not going to be in Singapore to watch Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka or Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos and he’s got a pretty good reason why.
“It’s my son’s 21st birthday this weekend,” White told Spinnin’ Backfist MMA Show. “We’re starting out [in Las Vegas], me and my son are gonna gamble for the first time on his birthday on Thursday then we’re flying down to Miami for the weekend. Caesar’s Palace baby, it’s the best casino in town. Even if they kick me out I’ll still be telling you they’re the best in town.”
UFC 275 fight card and UFC 275 betting odds
- Jiri Prochazka -200 vs. Glover Teixeira (c) +170, light heavyweight championship
- Valentina Shevchenko (c) -625 vs. Taila Santos +450, women’s flyweight championship
- Zhang Weili -165 vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk +140, women’s strawweight
- Manel Kape -230 vs. Rogerio Bontorin +190, flyweight
- Jack Della Maddalena -160 vs. Ramazan Emeev +135, welterweight
- Seung Woo Choi -240 vs. Joshua Culibao +200, featherweight
- Brendan Allen -300 vs. Jacob Malkoun +240, middleweight
- Steve Garcia -170 vs. Hayisaer Maheshate +145, lightweight
- Andre Fiahlo -145 vs. Jake Matthews +120, welterweight
- Batgerel Danaa -135 vs. Kang Kyung-ho +115, bantamweight
- Silvana Juarez -140 vs. Na Liang +120, women’s strawweight
- Joselyne Edwards -175 vs. Ramona Pascual +150, women’s bantamweight