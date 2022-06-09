Dana White won’t be at UFC 275: Here’s why

It’s rare that UFC president Dana White skips a UFC pay-per-view, especially one with not just one, but two title fights on it. But the UFC head-honcho is not going to be in Singapore to watch Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka or Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos and he’s got a pretty good reason why.

“It’s my son’s 21st birthday this weekend,” White told Spinnin’ Backfist MMA Show. “We’re starting out [in Las Vegas], me and my son are gonna gamble for the first time on his birthday on Thursday then we’re flying down to Miami for the weekend. Caesar’s Palace baby, it’s the best casino in town. Even if they kick me out I’ll still be telling you they’re the best in town.”

