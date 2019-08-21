HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel Cormier - Dana White - Stipe Miocic

featuredDana White: What’s next for Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier? (UFC 241 video)

UFC 241 Cormier vs Miocic recap

featuredUFC 241: Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier recap video

featuredUFC 241: Nate Diaz vs Anthony Pettis recap video

Nate Diaz at the UFC 241 post-fight press conference

featuredUFC 241 Post-Fight Press Conference: Nate Diaz (Complete)

Dana White: What’s next for Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier? (UFC 241 video)

August 21, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Dana White discusses the future of Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier after their battle at UFC 241.

Cormier took the UFC heavyweight belt from Miocic at UFC 226 on July 7, 2018. He went on to defend the belt against Derrick Lewis in November. Miocic sat on the sidelines, while Cormier pursued a blockbuster payday with Brock Lesnar. 

After the Lesnar bout never materialized, Cormier granted Miocic a rematch.

TRENDING > UFC 241: Nate Diaz vs Anthony Pettis recap video

At UFC 241 on Saturday night in Anaheim, Calif., Miocic withstood a strong first three rounds by Cormier to turn the tables in round four. With less than a minute to go in the round, Miocic dropped and stopped Cormier via TKO to reclaim the UFC heavyweight championship.

So what’s next for both men? Will Cormier retire? Is a trilogy fight at hand? Here’s what UFC president Dana White had to say about it.

TRENDING > UFC 241: Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier recap video

 

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA