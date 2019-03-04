Dana White warns Colby Covington: ‘Don’t (mess) this up’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 4, 2019
Colby Covington has been pushing the boundaries with Dana White to get a title shot. After chasing White down this week in a casino while his boss was playing blackjack, Covington stood in front of a phalanx of security guards down by the cage at UFC 235 and had some words with White.

At the UFC 235 post-fight press conference, White explained what he told Covington, and it came with a warning.

Colby Covington hunts down Dana White and confronts him at the blackjack table

