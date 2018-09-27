Dana White Wants Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson 2 at UFC 232 in December

HOT OFF THE WIRE

September 27, 2018
UFC president Dana White hopes to book a long awaited rematch between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson at the year end card on Dec. 29 in Las Vegas.

White confirmed his plans to ESPN on Wednesday and while the fight is far from official, he hopes to book the rematch at UFC 232. Representatives for Jones and Gustafsson didn’t immediately answer for request to comment on the potential fight booking. 

“It’s one of the greatest light heavyweight title fights in history and I expect the rematch to be the same!!!!,” White said in a text message.

Jones and Gustafsson have both said they are open to the rematch in recent days.

View this post on Instagram

Earned, not given.

A post shared by Jon Bones Jones (@jonnybones) on

Jones will be eligible to return to action after Oct. 28 when his 15-month suspension from USADA comes to an end following a failed drug test in 2017.

An independent arbitrator ruled last week that Jones didn’t intentionally cheat but he still ultimately faced a 15-month penalty after his second violation of the UFC’s anti-doping policy.

As for Gustafsson, he asked to face Jones a day after his suspension was announced so obviously he’s on board for the rematch if the UFC can make it happen.

Jones and Gustafsson first met in September 2013 in a fight that’s hailed as one of the best in UFC history.

In a grueling five round war, Jones edged out Gustafsson by decision but there has always been a desire to see the two light heavyweights slug it out again.

As of now, UFC 232 is headlined by a champion vs. champion fight between Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes.

White didn’t mention anything about a title being on the line if the UFC is able to book Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 but there’s little doubt that the promotion would at least consider an interim belt going up for grabs with reigning light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier targeting a fight against Brock Lesnar for early 2019.

               

