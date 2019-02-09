Dana White Video: Tom Brady Shouldn’t Retire and Neither Should Daniel Cormier

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Though UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier had set a self-imposed deadline for March 20 – his 40th birthday – for his retirement, that end game is looking less and less likely. That’s okay with UFC president Dana White. He doesn’t think Cormier is ready for retirement.

“Cormier was talking about retiring, and you know me from the past, when it’s time for somebody to retire, I’m not afraid to tell ’em they should probably hang it up,” White said in an interview with TMZ Sports. “Cormier shouldn’t hang it up. Cormier is the best in the world right now. He’s at the top of his game.

“A lot of people believe that’s when you should probably retire. I disagree. I don’t think (New England Patriots quarterback Tom) Brady should retire either.”

White is also a huge New England Patriots fan, by the way. The Patriots just won Super Bowl LIII, their sixth such NFL championship.

“I think Cormier has three big fights left in him.”

Cormier hasn’t set foot in the Octagon since defending the heavyweight title from Derrick Lewis in November because of lingering injuries and relinquished the light heavyweight title ahead of UFC 232, where Jon Jones defeated Alexander Gustafsson to reclaim the belt he has never lost in the cage.

Cormier was hoping to at least get in a blockbuster payday of a bout with WWE Superstar and former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar before he walks away, but that happening has been a little unsure because of Cormier’s injuries and Lesnar re-signing with WWE.

TRENDING > Dana White: If Khabib Sits Out Until November, Would UFC Do an Interim Title?

But if White has his druthers, there’ll be that bout and a couple more before Cormier lays his gloves on the Octagon floor and walks away for good.