Dana White video: Could Floyd Mayweather fight MMA in the UFC?

Dana White comments at the UFC 245 press conference on 2019 being the biggest year yet for the company and that 2020 is on track to be huge.

White also discussed the deal he made with Floyd Mayweather Jr. at a basketball game and whether that deal includes him fighting MMA in the octagon.