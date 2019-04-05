Video: Dana White addresses Conor McGregor, ESPN, UFC 236 and more

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 5, 2019
(Video courtesy of 8 News NOW Las Vegas | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

UFC president Dana White was recently a guest on local Las Vegas show “Game On! Vegas,” where he covered a number of topics across the UFC spectrum.

Although the interview took place before the recent social media blow-up between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, White addressed McGregor and his future with the promotion, the company’s all-in approach to its new media deal with ESPN, the upcoming UFC 236 fight card, and a whole lot more.

Tune in Saturday, April 13, for UFC 236 full live results, where Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier battle for the next shot at UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. In the UFC 236 co-main event, Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya fight for the interim middleweight belt and a shot at champion Robert Whittaker.

