Video: Dana White addresses Conor McGregor, ESPN, UFC 236 and more

(Video courtesy of 8 News NOW Las Vegas | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

UFC president Dana White was recently a guest on local Las Vegas show “Game On! Vegas,” where he covered a number of topics across the UFC spectrum.

Although the interview took place before the recent social media blow-up between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, White addressed McGregor and his future with the promotion, the company’s all-in approach to its new media deal with ESPN, the upcoming UFC 236 fight card, and a whole lot more.

