Dana White updates on Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

UFC president Dana White provided an update on the concerns over Conor McGregor returning to the octagon and his bout with Michael Chandler.

McGregor and Chandler coach opposite each other on The Ultimate Fighter were expected to fight following the show’s run, but doubts arose when McGregor failed to rejoin the USADA athlete testing pool.

