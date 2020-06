Dana White unveils UFC Fight Island cards

UFC president Dana White speaks with Megan Olivi, as he reveals the full lineup for UFC 251 and the UFC Fight Nights taking place in July. Calvin Kattar and Darren Till also join Megan to discuss their respective main event bouts on Fight Island.

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA)

Dana White: Fight Island will have a Safety Zone

