HOT OFF THE WIRE
Kelvin Gastelum UFC 244 weigh-in

featuredAthletic Commission pursuing action against Kelvin Gastelum for UFC 244 weigh-in violation

Conor McGregor and manager Audie Attar

featuredConor McGregor convicted, fined after pleading guilty in Dublin pub assault

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvida UFC 244 weigh-in

featuredUFC 244 weigh-in results: Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal on the mark, two others miss weight

Jorge Masvidal - Nate Diaz - UFC 244 weigh-in

featuredNate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal make weight for UFC 244 headliner (video)

Dana White unveils the BMF belt that Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz winner will receive (video)

November 1, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

See the BMF belt that took $50,000 to make with black diamonds. Dana White unveils the belt for the first time leading up to the Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal fight at UFC 244.

TRENDING > Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington have tense first staredown

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz live results on Nov. 2 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Jorge Masvidal battles Nate Diaz for the fictitious title of Baddest Motherf—er. The winner of the bout receives a very real UFC BMF belt, according to company president Dana White.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA