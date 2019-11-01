Dana White unveils the BMF belt that Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz winner will receive (video)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

See the BMF belt that took $50,000 to make with black diamonds. Dana White unveils the belt for the first time leading up to the Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal fight at UFC 244.

TRENDING > Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington have tense first staredown

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz live results on Nov. 2 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Jorge Masvidal battles Nate Diaz for the fictitious title of Baddest Motherf—er. The winner of the bout receives a very real UFC BMF belt, according to company president Dana White.