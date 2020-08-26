Dana White unveils plans for UFC Hotel at Las Vegas headquarters

Following another night of signing several new faces to the UFC roster at Dana White’s Contender Series, company president Dana White met with reporters, surprisingly unveiling plans for a hotel at the UFC’s headquarters in Las Vegas.

The UFC’s campus is already host to the U.S. offices; the Performance Institute to support fighter health and recovery; the Apex broadcast facility, which has been integral in the UFC safely returning to a regular schedule during the coronavirus pandemic; and much more. Now the campus will also include a hotel.

Sorry fans, right now, the UFC Hotel is not planned for fans. It is another piece in the puzzle of making the UFC fully self sufficient, a move that has become all the more important during the pandemic.

“I don’t even know if you guys know this, but f— it, I’ll tell you anyway,” White said on Tuesday night at the Apex. “We just bought 10 acres over here, too. We’ve got another 10 acres now. More stuff coming soon.”

When MMAWeekly pressed White on what was planned for the 10-acre expansion, he revealed the hotel.

“We’re going to build our own hotel,” he said. “We’ll be completely self-sufficient. Obviously with what’s going on right now, having our own hotel would pay for itself quickly.

“It will be more designed for fighters. Just like the Apex was designed for fighting and putting on special events, this place would be designed exactly for what our needs are in a hotel.”

White, of course, talked about much more than plans for the UFC Hotel. He also addressed Jon Jones moving to heavyweight, where several upcoming fights – such as Tony Ferguson vs. Dustin Poirier – might take place, and much more.

The UFC once again returns to the Apex this weekend for UFC on ESPN+ 33, which features a light heavyweight showdown between Anthony Smith and Aleksandar Rakic.

