Dana White unsure what to do with 45-year-old Anderson Silva

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva has been on the shelf for a little over a year now, currently nursing his recovery from knee surgery. He has two fights left on his contract, and the 45-year-old seems intent in fulfilling his contract.

But who might he face when he returns?

Silva has had some back and forth with Conor McGregor and Anthony Pettis about potential “super fights.” McGregor cooled on the fight himself before eventually announcing his retirement following UFC 250 in early June. Although Silva and Pettis want to fight each other, the bout doesn’t appear likely after UFC president Dana White cast a dark shadow over it in recent comments to ESPN.

“I’m going to tell you why I’m not crazy (about Silva vs. Pettis),” White said to ESPN. “You got a guy who fought at 145 pounds at one time and a guy who’s in the conversation for the GOAT at 185 pounds and walks around at 210, 215 (pounds).

“It’s not a big fight that really means something. I like making fights that mean something. I’m not crazy about that fight.”

What is next for the former champion?

Silva is one of the most decorated fighters in UFC history, but has fought to a record of 1-6 and a no contest over his last eight bouts. Those eight bouts have taken place over a span of about eight years, a slow pace for Silva, due largely because of injuries suffered during that span.

“I honestly don’t know what to do with his last two fights,” White said. “When Anderson’s really ready to fight, we’ll sit down, we’ll look at it, and figure out what we think makes sense for him next.

“There’s a lot of things in the decision making process with an Anderson Silva. His age, what he gets paid, all that stuff’s important.”

