Dana White unleashes first UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal promo – ‘You’re getting baptized’

July 6, 2020
The UFC 251 main event between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal came together over a matter of hours, but UFC president Dana White has already released the first promo video.

Usman had been scheduled to put his welterweight title on the line against Gilbert Burns in the first UFC Fight Island main event. That was until Burns tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. But within 48 hours of announcing Burns being out of the fight, officials worked a deal for Masvidal to step in.

While Burns is more than deserving of a title shot, Masvidal stepping in probably makes it a much bigger fight in the eyes of fans.

What do you think? Is Usman vs. Burns or Usman vs. Masvidal the fight you’d rather see?

Aside from Usman vs. Masvidal in the main event, UFC 251 also features featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway in a co-main event rematch. But not stopping there, UFC 251 features a third title fight, as Petr Yan and Jose Aldo square off for the bantamweight championship left vacant by Henry Cejudo’s retirement.

