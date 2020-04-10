Dana White: UFC’s ‘Fight Island is real!’

“Fight Island is real. Fight Island is a real thing. The infrastructure is being built right now on the island. I’m ready to go.”

Even though UFC president Dana White had to postpone UFC 249 from its planned April 18 date out of deference to his broadcast partners at ESPN, he insisted that he will move forward with Fight Island and be the first sport back to holding live events.

“All the fights that you wanted to see are coming. I respect ESPN. They’ve been an amazing partner to us since Day One. Them asking me to stand down, there is no way I would not do it,” White said in a personal video.

“The fight (UFC 249) is not canceled, the fight is postponed and being pushed back. All my fighters that are nervous and freaking out. Don’t be. Don’t be worried about the money, it’s coming. We’re going to hold our schedule. All these fights are still gonna happen. We’re getting ready for Fight Island. Fight Island is where it’s all gonna happen.”

Dana White promises to hold event at Tachi Palace on Tribal Lands

White had lined up UFC 249 and a few subsequent events to take place at Tachi Palace Casino Resort on Tribal Lands in Northern California. He also said that he had secured a private island, since dubbed “Fight Island,” where he would hold international fights, since many fighters would be unable to gain entry into the United States with coronavirus pandemic restrictions in place.

The UFC 249 event on April 18 will not happen as he planned, at the behest of ESPN and its parent company, Disney. White promised, however, that since Tachi Palace stood by him in trying to make UFC 249 happen, he would still go there once the dust settles and hold a sizable event at Tachi Palace.

White went on to thank his staff, the fighters, the fans, and Joe Rogan, whom he says was absolutely going to show up at UFC 249 at Tachi Palace despite reports to the contrary.

“Fight Island is coming. Infrastructure is being built. We’ll be back soon. We’ll be the first sport back, still. Thank you all.”

