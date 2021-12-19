HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White UFC Vegas 45 video: Covid-19, Jon Jones, & Khabib

December 19, 2021
In this Dana White UFC Vegas 45 video, the company president held court at a post-fight press conference for the final time of 2021. At the start of the year, he surely hoped that he wouldn’t still be addressing Covid-19 surges and shutdowns any longer, but alas, that’s where he found himself once again.

But after White & Co. blew through most of the Covid-19 restrictions by trailblazing the way for other sports to follow, White is confident that the UFC will continue to power its way through the pandemic.

Though Covid-19 was a hot topic during the UFC Vegas 45 post-fight press conference, White also addressed several other topics. The UFC heavyweight division is at one of its highest points in history, Jon Jones is on the cusp of returning to the Octagon, and the UFC closed out 2021 with a night of finishes. And White still found time to address former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov bringing his fight promotion to the U.S.

Dana White UFC Vegas 45 video

(Video courtesy of MMA Junkie)

Derrick Lewis stops Chris Daukaus via first-round KO | UFC Vegas 45 Results & Video

UFC Vegas 45 Results

UFC Vegas 45 Results – Main Card

  • Main Event – Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis defeated Chris Daukaus via KO, Round 1 – 3:36
  • Co-Main Event Welterweight: Belal Muhammad defeated Stephen Thompson via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-26)
  • Women’s Strawweight: Amanda Lemos defeated Angela Hill via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Bantamweight: Ricky Simon defeated Raphael Assuncao via KO, Round 2 – 2:14
  • Lightweight: Mateusz Gamrot defeated Diego Ferreira via TKO, Round – Round 2, 3:26
  • Featherweight: Cub Swanson defeated Darren Elkins via TKO, Round 1 – 2:12

UFC Vegas 45 Results – Preliminary Card

  • Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert defeated Dustin Stoltzfus via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 2:58
  • Heavyweight: Justin Tafa defeated Harry Hunsucker via TKO, Round 1 – 1:53
  • Women’s Flyweight: Melissa Gatto defeated Sijara Eubanks via TKO, Round 3 – 0:45
  • Featherweight: Charles Jourdain defeated Andre Ewell via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-27)
  • Women’s Bantamweight: Raquel Pennington defeated Macy Chiasson via submission (10-finger choke), Round 2 – 3:07
  • Heavyweight: Don’Tale Mayes defeated Josh Parisian via TKO – Round 3, 3:26
  • Lightweight: Jordan Leavitt defeated Matt Sayles via submission (inverted triangle choke), Round 2 – 2:05

