Dana White UFC Vegas 45 video: Covid-19, Jon Jones, & Khabib

In this Dana White UFC Vegas 45 video, the company president held court at a post-fight press conference for the final time of 2021. At the start of the year, he surely hoped that he wouldn’t still be addressing Covid-19 surges and shutdowns any longer, but alas, that’s where he found himself once again.

But after White & Co. blew through most of the Covid-19 restrictions by trailblazing the way for other sports to follow, White is confident that the UFC will continue to power its way through the pandemic.

Though Covid-19 was a hot topic during the UFC Vegas 45 post-fight press conference, White also addressed several other topics. The UFC heavyweight division is at one of its highest points in history, Jon Jones is on the cusp of returning to the Octagon, and the UFC closed out 2021 with a night of finishes. And White still found time to address former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov bringing his fight promotion to the U.S.

(Video courtesy of MMA Junkie)

Derrick Lewis stops Chris Daukaus via first-round KO | UFC Vegas 45 Results & Video

UFC Vegas 45 Results

UFC Vegas 45 Results – Main Card

Main Event – Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis defeated Chris Daukaus via KO, Round 1 – 3:36

Belal Muhammad defeated Stephen Thompson via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-26) Women’s Strawweight: Amanda Lemos defeated Angela Hill via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Bantamweight: Ricky Simon defeated Raphael Assuncao via KO, Round 2 – 2:14

Lightweight: Mateusz Gamrot defeated Diego Ferreira via TKO, Round – Round 2, 3:26

Featherweight: Cub Swanson defeated Darren Elkins via TKO, Round 1 – 2:12

UFC Vegas 45 Results – Preliminary Card