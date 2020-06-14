Dana White: UFC on ESPN 10 post-fight press conference video

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 14, 2020
The UFC is starting to get into a groove. At least that’s the way it felt with company president Dana White on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

While many of the UFC events recently being followed with a lot of heavy topics, White was finally lobbed some softballs following UFC on ESPN 10. 

White discussed the fights, the anticipation for UFC Fight Island, whether or not he’s considering holding live events with fans now that a few locations are considering that, and more.

