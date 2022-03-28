HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White, UFC fighters react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

March 28, 2022
It will likely go down as the craziest moment in Oscars history.

When Chris Rock was on stage about to present an award for a documentary film he cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head. Pinkett Smith suffers from Alopecia which causes hair loss. Her husband, Will Smith, was sitting front row and got out of his seat and calmly walked up to Rock and slapped him hard across the face. He then went back to his seat and yelled (twice) to “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***king mouth” all on live television.

Many viewers weren’t sure if it was a bit that went wrong or an actual moment of anger. But it was quickly revealed to have been real.

Here’s how professional fighters are reacting to the moment on social media.

