Dana White, UFC fighters react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

It will likely go down as the craziest moment in Oscars history.

When Chris Rock was on stage about to present an award for a documentary film he cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head. Pinkett Smith suffers from Alopecia which causes hair loss. Her husband, Will Smith, was sitting front row and got out of his seat and calmly walked up to Rock and slapped him hard across the face. He then went back to his seat and yelled (twice) to “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***king mouth” all on live television.

Many viewers weren’t sure if it was a bit that went wrong or an actual moment of anger. But it was quickly revealed to have been real.

Here’s how professional fighters are reacting to the moment on social media.

Serious question – real or staged? 😂👊 pic.twitter.com/3T4mYvuv5d — Mark Mugen Striegl (@MarkMugen) March 28, 2022

I'm with Will on this one!!! U can't keep coming for a man family and expect him to take it!!! Joking and his wife's medical condition that probably effects her mentally and emotionally was not ok!!! Stop playing with ppls respect!!!#Oscars2022 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 28, 2022

The internet has made alot of ppl comfortable with talking reckless without consequences but its also made another group who think yall can get physical and the only outcome is walking off like a bad ass/ a good viral moment. — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) March 28, 2022

You can sleep with Will Smiths wife, but you better keep her name out your mouth — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) March 28, 2022

209 in da house pic.twitter.com/FIzUSKSOBJ — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) March 28, 2022

I think it should be legal to slap the shit out of somebody disrespecting you — Mean Hakeem (@meanhakeemko) March 28, 2022

Sucker punch? He looked boy in his eye and slapped him. Lol don’t tell me you getting soft on me now Dan! https://t.co/IucktixF04 — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) March 28, 2022

The Oscar’s was staged to distract us from gas prices — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 28, 2022

Fuck Will smith, this mother fucker gets on stage after smacking a man in the face and starts crying while the crowd cheers… The fuck backwards world are we living in?!?! Liberal logic, next time I smack a mother fucker in anger I'm just gonna cry and talk about God. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 28, 2022