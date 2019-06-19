Dana White Q&A (full video): Would he do another Mayweather vs. McGregor?

Hear everything Dana White had to say at the UFC Apex opening Q&A on Tuesday.

White fielded numerous questions on numerous topics, including boxing, the new UFC Apex facility, if he’d do another Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor type of fight, where the UFC is headed, and more.

Though it is largely billed as a new venue, the UFC Apex is much more than that. It is a state-of-the-art facility that will not only host UFC events, but any number of other sports and entertainment events with the flexibility to produce content at an extremely high pace. That was, of course, by design, as the world of sports and entertainment moves into the age of digital streaming.

The UFC Apex was such a big deal with the promotion that White hosted a Media Day, which led into the season three launch of Dana White’s Contender Series at the facility. White spoke at length with the media not only about UFC Apex and streaming, but also a host of other topics, diving especially deep into his thoughts on jumping into the boxing promotion game and where that whole world is headed.