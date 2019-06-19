HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White over Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

featuredDana White Q&A (full video): Would he do another Mayweather vs. McGregor?

Dana White - you have to break boxing

featuredDana White’s boxing plans: You’ve got to ‘break it and rebuild it’ (video)

Daniel Cormier UFC 230 Fight Motion

featuredDaniel Cormier says Stipe Miocic rematch likely his final UFC fight

TJ Dillashaw UFC 227 Media Day

featuredTJ Dillashaw: ‘I cheated. I don’t want to create any excuses.’

Dana White Q&A (full video): Would he do another Mayweather vs. McGregor?

June 19, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Hear everything Dana White had to say at the UFC Apex opening Q&A on Tuesday.

White fielded numerous questions on numerous topics, including boxing, the new UFC Apex facility, if he’d do another Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor type of fight, where the UFC is headed, and more.

Though it is largely billed as a new venue, the UFC Apex is much more than that. It is a state-of-the-art facility that will not only host UFC events, but any number of other sports and entertainment events with the flexibility to produce content at an extremely high pace. That was, of course, by design, as the world of sports and entertainment moves into the age of digital streaming.

TRENDING > Tour Dana White’s new office at the UFC Apex (video)

The UFC Apex was such a big deal with the promotion that White hosted a Media Day, which led into the season three launch of Dana White’s Contender Series at the facility. White spoke at length with the media not only about UFC Apex and streaming, but also a host of other topics, diving especially deep into his thoughts on jumping into the boxing promotion game and where that whole world is headed.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA