Dana White: UFC 256 main event was nearly lost, champion visited hospital

December 13, 2020
UFC president Dana White spoke to the media during the UFC 256 Post-Fight Press Conference on Saturday following the event at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

White revealed that the championship main event between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno was in jeopardy when Figueiredo visisted the hospital the night before the event.

Hear everything White had to say. He addressed potential future bouts, commented on the big wins, and looked ahead to 2021.

