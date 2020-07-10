Dana White: UFC 251 is trending higher than a Conor McGregor fight | Fight Island

UFC president Dana White is hit from all sides all the time. Just when he thinks he has things figured out, things explode, particularly during the ever unpredictable coronavirus pandemic.

One thing that White always counts on is mayhem, which is now his status quo. It’s just something he has to deal with and overcome. It’s his job.

Sometimes that mayhem leads to something even better. Case in point, White said on Friday that UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal is trending bigger than any fight he’s ever seen, including the Conor McGregor blockbusters.

Listen to everything Dana White had to say at the UFC 251 Fight Island pre-fight scrum from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

The UFC 251 headlining bout will see welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defend against Jorge Masvidal, a late-replacement and the BMF titleholder. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski makes the first defense of his belt against Max Holloway, the man he took it from, in the UFC 251 co-main event. A third title bout featuring Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo for the vacant bantamweight belt is also slated for Saturday’s event.

UFC 251 is the first of four events that will be held over a 15-day span on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, the host for UFC Fight Island.

