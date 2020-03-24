Dana White: UFC 249 location ’99-percent done’

UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson is close to finalizing a location for the pay-per-view event. UFC president Dana White say’s the location is “99-percent done.” White broke the news to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto on Monday.

Per Dana White (@danawhite), a location for Khabib Nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) vs Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) is “99.9 percent done.” Confirms Khabib is back in Russia. I also asked him if it will be a full undercard for UFC 249 or a shortened lineup, he said full lineup. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 24, 2020

UFC 149 is scheduled to take place on April 18. The fight card was originally slated to happened at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, but March 12, New York governor Andrew Cuomo issued an order restricting mass gatherings and sporting events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The fight promotion was forced to postpone three events but White insisted that UFC 249 would take place on its planned date at a new location. White also confirmed that the event would feature its full fight card.

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov faces Tony Ferguson in the fight card’s main event. It’s the fourth time a bout between the two has been scheduled.