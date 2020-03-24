HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov returns to Russia with uncertainty over Tony Ferguson fight at UFC 249

Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal

featuredKamaru Usman on Jorge Masvidal: ‘How is he the No. 1 contender? Because of hype?’

Khabib Nurmagomedov - Dana White - Tony Ferguson

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov confident Dana White will find new location for UFC 249

UFC 249 Khabib vs Ferguson press conference

featuredUFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson will not take place in New York

Dana White: UFC 249 location ’99-percent done’

March 23, 2020
NoNo Comments

UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson is close to finalizing a location for the pay-per-view event. UFC president Dana White say’s the location is “99-percent done.” White broke the news to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto on Monday.

UFC 149 is scheduled to take place on April 18. The fight card was originally slated to happened at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, but March 12, New York governor Andrew Cuomo issued an order restricting mass gatherings and sporting events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov returns to Russia with uncertainty over Tony Ferguson fight at UFC 249

The fight promotion was forced to postpone three events but White insisted that UFC 249 would take place on its planned date at a new location.  White also confirmed that the event would feature its full fight card. 

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov faces Tony Ferguson in the fight card’s main event.  It’s the fourth time a bout between the two has been scheduled. 

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA