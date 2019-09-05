Dana White breaks down UFC 242: Khabib vs Poirier, addresses Conor McGregor and BJ Penn

UFC president Dana White sat down with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto to discuss all things UFC.

White rehashed the importance of Weili Zhang’s historical victory over Jessica Andrade at last week’s UFC on ESPN+ 15 in Shenzhen, China. He also broke down Saturday’s UFC 242, which features lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim titleholder Dustin Poirier trying to unify their titles.

The UFC’s head honcho also addressed Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson, and closed the door on BJ Penn’s UFC career.

Tune in Saturday, Sept. 7, at a special EARLY START TIME of 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT for full UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier live results from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to unify his belt with that of interim lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier in the UFC 242 main event. The UFC 242 co-main event features another lightweight battle between Edson Barboza and Paul Felder.