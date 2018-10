Dana White: UFC 229 Brawl was Reminiscent of Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield Chaos

At the UFC 229 Post-Fight Press Conference on Saturday night, company president Dana White spoke about how the brawl involving Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor reminded him of the chaos that erupted after the Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield fight in Las Vegas years ago.

