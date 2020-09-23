Dana White: Tyron Woodley should start thinking about retirement

Dana White talked about Tyron Woodley’s performance in the Colby Covington fight at UFC Vegas 11, believing that it is time for Woodley to start considering retirement.

“I think (Woodley) should start thinking about hanging it up,” White said at the UFC Vegas 11 post-fight press conference.

“We all get older. It happens to the best of us, but Woodley’s had a good career. He’s been a champion. He’s been around here for a while. Had a good run in Strikeforce, too.”

Do you think it’s time for Woodley to retire?

