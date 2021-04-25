Dana White tweets video of Chris Weidman’s fight-ending leg snap

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 25, 2021
In one of the most incredible moments in UFC history, Chris Weidman suffered a gruesome leg injury at UFC 261 on Saturday night in Jacksonville, Fla.

The moment harkened back to a similar incident that involved Weidman when he faced Anderson Silva at UFC 168. Silva launched a low kick that connected, but snapped his own lower leg bones in half. The scene was repeated at UFC 261, only this time it was Weidman who launched the kick and whose lower leg broke in two.

Weidman’s injury was replayed a couple of times on the UFC 261 pay-per-view broadcast, but UFC president Dana White then tweeted it out to the world, noting Uriah Hall as “the first fighter in UFC history to win without a single strike thrown.”

WARNING: The video is graphic.

