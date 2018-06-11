Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series Season 2 Premieres Tuesday

The week is finally here as UFC FIGHT PASS exclusive, DANA WHITE’S TUESDAY NIGHT CONTENDER SERIES, returns live on Tuesday, June 12 at 8pm ET. 10 promising MMA athletes will enter the Octagon looking to capitalize on the world’s toughest job interview as they vie to fulfill their dreams of earning a UFC contract.

Undefeated light heavyweight prospects Dashawn Boatwright (3-0, fighting out of Richmond, Va.) and Alonzo Menifield (6-0, fighting out of Dallas, La.) headline an incredible card setting the tone for the rest of the competition. Coming off two straight finishes, Boatwright has started his pro career with a vengeance in keeping his record unblemished. Menfield, a Contender Series season 1 veteran, has continued his winning ways since his victory in front of Dana White in July of last year, with dominant stoppages against dangerous opponents.

Also featuring on the first episode is a clash of giants when former NFL players Greg Hardy (0-0, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla.) matches up against Austen Lane (2-0, fighting out of Jacksonville, Fla.) in a heavyweight tilt that could steal the show. For Hardy, this opportunity marks his first professional bout after an undefeated amateur career saw him reel off three straight wins. Looking to sour his welcome to the professional ranks is Lane, an undefeated former Defensive End, who’s four wins have all come via first round KO.

A star-studded broadcast team returns for the series. Former NFL Network’s Total Access host and Emmy award winner Dan Hellie will be handling play-by-play duties, sharing the call on alternating weeks with former ESPN host and current UFC broadcaster Brendan Fitzgerald, whom both earned rave reviews in last summer’s edition of Contender Series. The show’s color commentary panel will be manned by current 155-pound standout Paul Felder and the debut of former middleweight champion of the world Michael Bisping.

Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series – June 12, 2018 Fight Card

Dashawn Boatwright vs. Alonzo Menified

Chris Curtis vs. Sean Lally

Greg Hardy vs. Austen Lane

Rico Disciullo vs. Montel Jackson

Will Santiago vs. Kevin Holland

All bouts live and subject to change.