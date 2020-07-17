Dana White: ‘Trying to make Woodley vs. Covington; Covington is definitely in.’

UFC president Dana White confirmed on Friday that they are working on a fight between Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley for the fall. He also confirmed that Covington is all in for the fight, but didn’t say the same about Woodley.

“We’re trying to make Woodley vs. Covington and Covington is definitely in.”

