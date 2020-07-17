HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White UFC on ESPN+ 30 prefight scrum

featuredDana White: Contingency Plan for US fights if Las Vegas shuts down again | UFC on ESPN+ 30

UFC on ESPN+ 30 FACE-OFFS

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 30: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez weigh-in face-offs video

Figueiredo vs Benavidez UFC on ESPN+ 30 weigh-in

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 30: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez weigh-in video

Deiveson Figueiredo UFC on ESPN+ 30 weigh-in

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 30 weigh-in results: Clear of Covid and the scale, Figueiredo vs. Benavidez set

Dana White: ‘Trying to make Woodley vs. Covington; Covington is definitely in.’

July 17, 2020
NoNo Comments

UFC president Dana White confirmed on Friday that they are working on a fight between Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley for the fall. He also confirmed that Covington is all in for the fight, but didn’t say the same about Woodley.

“We’re trying to make Woodley vs. Covington and Covington is definitely in.”

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Watch Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez 1 ahead of their UFC Fight Island rematch

Dana White: Sportsbook refunded Max Holloway bets after controversial UFC 251 decision

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA