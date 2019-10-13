Dana White trying to make Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa before Adesanya vs. Jon Jones

UFC president Dana White, in a recent interview with TMZ Sports, gave an update on the lightweight and middleweight championship landscape.

While there has been a lot of chatter between Israel Adesanya and light heavyweight champion Jon Jones ever since Adesanya unified the middleweight belts, that isn’t the fight that White is looking to make… at least, not yet. He’s certainly interested in such a match-up, but wants to match Adesanya up with top middleweight contender Paulo Costa first.

White also provided an update on UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, insisting that he is still trying to make Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson. He won’t allow Conor McGregor to skip the line, although a rematch with Nurmagomedov, not a titillating fight with Justin Gaethje, is what McGregor wants.