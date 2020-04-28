Video: What 5 things has Dana White been doing to ride out the coronavirus quarantine?

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 28, 2020
Yes, we all know that UFC President Dana White has been hard at work trying to make UFC 249 happen in some form or fashion ever since the world went into lockdown mode because of this damn virus!

But seriously, he couldn’t have spent the entire time working on the event, right? 

Right!

According to a recent video he shot for Haute TV, White has had a few other things on his plate at home during the coronavirus quarantine.

Check it out.

(Courtesy of Haute TV)

