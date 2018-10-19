Dana White: Tony Ferguson ‘Deserves’ the Next Shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov

No decisions have been made regarding Khabib Nurmagomedov’s next fight after he defeated Conor McGregor in the main event at UFC 229.

Since that event ended, McGregor has made it known that he would like a second shot at the Russian after taking the fight following nearly two years gone from the Octagon.

Money talks and it’s tough to ignore McGregor and Nurmagomedov shattering the all time record for pay-per-view sales for the UFC with over 2.4 million sold for that fight.

Still, UFC president Dana White says as much as McGregor is asking, he hasn’t been granted an automatic rematch…yet.

“I haven’t even thought about a [McGregor] rematch,” White told ESPN. “Obviously, I know Conor wants a rematch. We need to do what’s right and what’s fair. We’ll see how it plays out. We literally haven’t thought about it yet.”

When asked who actually deserves the next shot at the belt, White didn’t hesitate to name former interim champion Tony Ferguson, who was originally supposed to face Nurmagomedov for the title back in April.

Unfortunately, Ferguson suffered a freak knee injury slipping on a cord at a television studio while he was promoting his upcoming fight against Nurmagomedov.

Ferguson returned to action at UFC 229 and dispatched former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis to build to an 11 fight win streak in the division. He was also a former interim champion who had his belt stripped in order to crown an undisputed title holder in the division but he obviously never lost his belt in the cage.

“As a fight fan, you’ve got to go with Tony,” White stated. “Tony had the belt, tweaked his knee, got stripped, this fight happens — Tony never lost the [interim] belt in a fight. Neither did Conor, but Conor got the opportunity to actually fight [Nurmagomedov]. I think Tony deserves the next shot.”