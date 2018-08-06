Dana White: TJ Dillashaw May Be the Best Bantamweight Ever

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

After TJ Dillashaw defeated Cody Garbrandt for the second consecutive time at UFC 227 on Saturday in Los Angeles, the arguments for best bantamweight of all time began to be made, including from Dillashaw himself.

One man that has been around the fight game for a long time, his boss, UFC president Dana White, tends to agree.

TRENDING > Darren Till Only Cares About His Legacy: ‘F— Money, F— Everything Else’

At the UFC 227 Post-Fight Press Conference, White laid out the case for why Dillashaw could be considered the greatest 135-pounder the sport has ever known.