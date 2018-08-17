HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White: I Would Have Beat Tito Ortiz in Bungled Boxing Match

August 17, 2018
(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Believe it or not, there was a time in UFC history when the company’s president, Dana White, was going to box one of its top stars, Tito Ortiz. 

White forged his way into the mixed martial arts community by managing Ortiz and the man who became Ortiz’s biggest rival, Chuck Liddell. After a time, they separated and White became Ortiz’s boss at the UFC. Things only went south from there.

After a longtime feud, Ortiz called out White to settle their differences in a boxing ring. White accepted the challenge. 

RELATED > Tito Ortiz vs. Dana White Sparring Match Still On (c. 2006)

The match eventually fell apart, but White said in a clip from his upcoming episode of “OBJECTified” that he would have beaten Ortiz had the boxing match went forward as planned.

               

