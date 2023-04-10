Dana White threatens to ‘f*cking attack’ media who ‘instigate’ drama between fighters

Dana White is not playing.

On Saturday night White gave a stern warning to the media who were asking questions about the alternations between Kevin Holland and Jorge Masvidal.

“Well, the reason why I don’t want you guys talking about other fights is, guys, we’re f*cking two days before a fight. (Holland’s) not fighting Jorge Masvidal,” White told reporters at the UFC 287 post-fight press conference (h/t MMA Junkie). “Whatever they got into, whatever – first of all, it creates sh*t backstage and at the hotels, right? When you guys ask them questions like that and they say something, we’ve still got two days until the fight and these guys run into each other backstage and everywhere else, and it’s so disrespectful to their opponent.”

This is a follow-up to his warning at the UFC 287 press conference where he told fighters not to answer those types of questions from the media.

“There’s an opponent sitting up there that they’re going to fight, and I just hate that sh*t. I get it – you want your f*cking clicks or whatever it is you guys want to get, your little f*cking moment that you can post. But I will f*cking attack you if you do that, you know what I mean? It just causes a lot of bullsh*t backstage and at the hotel. It’s like the time the stuff went down with (Nate) Diaz and all those guys, Khamzat (Chimaev). These guys have 20, 30 guys backstage. That sh* just can’t happen here, and you guys can’t instigate it.”

